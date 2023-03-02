Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation supports Joy Town Youth with GRIT Programme

Sagicor Bank Up Park Camp Branch Manager Brent Johnson (left), helps Charlie Smith High School student Anthony Knight to fasten his helmet, while Corporal Barnett looks on. The student was allowed to try on the gear as part of a career day session held by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) for students in the Joy Town Community Development Foundation’s Youth with GRIT Behaviour Modification School Programme. The programme, which is sponsored by the Sagicor Foundation and engages students for a year, is focused on helping high school students in Trench Town by providing them with academic support, conflict resolution strategies, and life skills.