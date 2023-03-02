Corporate Hands | Transport Authority presents tablets to children of PPV operators

Like father, like son: Tajmore Vassell of Ocho Rios Primary School collects a tablet from Michael Byrue, Transport Authority’s (TA) general manager, finance and planning, at a handover ceremony at the TA office in Tower Isle, St Mary, on Friday. Also in the photo is Tajmore’s father, Philmore, who took his son to the meeting, both dressed alike. The disbursement of tablets by the TA, which took place as part of the Tablet Drive and Essay Competition for children of public passenger vehicle operators, saw approximately a dozen students benefiting.