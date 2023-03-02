IMF board approves US$1.7B in funding to Jamaica

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board on Thursday approved Jamaica's request for funding under two of its facilities.

It has approved about US$968 million under Precautionary and liquidity Line (PLL) arrangement and about US$764 million under the newly created Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The 24-month programme will provide insurance against risks from higher commodity prices, a global slowdown, tighter-than-envisaged global financial conditions, new COVID outbreaks and in strengthening physical and fiscal resilience to climate change.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.