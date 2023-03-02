JDF soldier killed in Papine

A Jamaica Defence Force soldier was shot and killed while operating a taxi in the Papine area of St Andrew about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The police confirmed that the deceased soldier, who is from Spanish Town, St Catherine, was travelling along Rocky Road when he was shot in the back of the head.

Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, said that an investigation has already commenced to find the perpetrators.

"About 9:30 p.m. the soldier was driving a motorcar, somewhere called Rocky Road between Utech and the National Water Commission system, when he was shot. We suspect from someone within the car, as there were several persons in the car with him. They made their escape, but we are still piecing the clues at this moment," Nesbeth said.

- Roxroy McLean

