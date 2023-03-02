Kiwanis Clubs commend SSP Josephs, Westmoreland Police Division

WESTERN BUREAU:

Senior Superintendent of Police Wayne Josephs and his team of more than 400 police officers who serve the various units in the Westmoreland Police Division were on Friday honoured by the Kiwanis Club of Westmoreland.

Tracey Brown-Coote, president of the club, says residents appreciate the effort being made by the police to serve, protect, and reassure citizens, despite the challenging situations which they often face.

“In Westmoreland, we’ve had our challenges, and so we are grateful for these men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every second as they try to ensure that we remain safe,” said Brown-Coote.

In recent years the parish has seen an uptick in incidences of crime and violence, triggering concern among stakeholders.

Last year, the Westmoreland police launched an operation called Public Order Reset, which was designed to restore order among transport operators, delivery truck operators, vendors, and the wider public in Savanna-la-Mar, the Westmoreland parish capital.The positive impact of the initiatives was not lost on the communities, and industry leaders.

Jermaine Williams, president of the Kiwanis Club of Savanna-la-Mar, said that since the arrival of SSP Josephs as head of the police operations in the parish, he has made and continues to make significant and positive differences in policing.

“As a club, we have seen the work, and today we are showing our appreciation to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Westmoreland Division,” said Williams.

SSP Josephs thanked the Kiwanians for acknowledging the work of his team and promised to continue to build out a more robust engagement in residential communities, and the business sector.

“It is not very often the police are recognised for good things, as such I have to show my gratitude because it has been eleven months since I have been in the parish,” said Josephs.

“When I left Kingston to come here, I came here with a commitment and a conviction that I want to lead my team well, I want to engender mutual trust and respect. When I arrived here, I found a good team of police officers,” added Josephs.