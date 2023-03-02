Valentine's Day murder accused remanded

Romeo Fullerton, the man charged with the murder of a fruit vendor on Valentine's Day, was remanded when he appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court today.

Fullerton, 20 years old of Effortville in May Pen, Clarendon, will remain in custody until the next court hearing on March 21.

He is charged with the shooting death of 27-year-old of Keith McIntosh of Mocho, Clarendon.

Allegations are that about 9:30pm on February 14, McIntosh was selling fruits in May Pen, Clarendon when he was shot in the head and upper body by an assailant.

McIntosh was pronounced dead at the May Pen Hospital and an investigation launched.

Fullerton was subsequently arrested and charged with the murder.

- Rasbert Turner

