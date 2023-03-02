Vybz Kartel juror in hospital, sentencing postponed

Sentencing is postponed until Monday for the juror who was accused of offering $500,000 to the jury foreman to influence other jurors to return a not guilty verdict in the Vybz Kartel murder trial.

Livingston Caine, who was found guilty last December was scheduled for sentencing today, however, when the matter was called up, the court learnt that he was admitted to hospital.

The nature of his illness was not disclosed.

Caine was found guilty in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court of perverting the course of justice after being accused of offering the money to a female juror in the case which was brought against dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel.

Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, was eventually found guilty along with Shawn Campbell, Kahiro Jones, and Andre St John for killing Clive 'Lizard' Williams at a house in Havendale, St Andrew, in August 2011.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Caine was on bail prior to conviction, however, his bail was revoked on December 13.

Caine is represented by Valerie Neita-Robertson, KC.

-Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.