$700,000 bail for gas station manager accused of fraud

Bail in the sum of $700,000 with surety was today granted to the St Catherine gas station office manager accused of fraud.

Sasah-Gaye Lee is charged with larceny as a servant.

In applying for bail, her attorney Tamica Edmond told the court that Lee is pregnant, that she has a steady place of abode, and that she will adhere to her bail conditions.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne had initially granted $1,000,000 bail with three sureties but Edmond said that the accused could not manage the sum.

The offer was then reduced by $300,000.

The matter will again be mentioned in the St Catherine Parish Court on April 21.

Allegations are that between November 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023, the accused defrauded Barrett's Service Station in Spanish Town, St Catherine out of $2,550,000.

The alleged fraud was revealed when the owner could not pay his bills from sales at the gas station.

An accountant conducted an audit and the missing sum was identified.

Following an investigation, Lee was arrested and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

