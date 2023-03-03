9-y-o girl suspected to have committed suicide

The St Catherine South police are treating the death of a nine-year-old girl from the Zambia community in Central Village as a case of suspected suicide.

The police have not released any further information on the incident that occurred sometime Friday afternoon.

They say investigations are continuing.

-Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.