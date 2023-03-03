9-y-o girl suspected to have committed suicide
Published:Friday | March 3, 2023 | 9:56 PM
The St Catherine South police are treating the death of a nine-year-old girl from the Zambia community in Central Village as a case of suspected suicide.
The police have not released any further information on the incident that occurred sometime Friday afternoon.
They say investigations are continuing.
-Ruddy Mathison
