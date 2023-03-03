ACP Chambers unconvinced by MoBay’s ‘smart city’ aspirations

WESTERN BUREAU:

If Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers could have it his way, the Area One police unit, for which he is the commander, would be fully equipped with the latest technology to enhance its ability to maintain law and order.

Area One, which includes St James, Trelawny, Westmoreland and Hanover, continues to be a security concern, although it remains a popular destination among travellers.

In 2012, Montego Bay, St James’ capital, was selected as a pilot project for a Smart City Integrated Operation and Control Centre (IOCC), an initiative spearheaded by the Inter-American Development Bank and the government of Korea.

A survey was conducted in Jamaica to identify and aid cities with populations between 100,000 and two million people to create long-term strategies aimed at improving their environmental, urban, and fiscal sustainability.

The establishment of the IOCC, which was slated to include the installation of closed-circuit cameras across Montego Bay that would aid in monitoring disaster prevention, traffic and crime management, started under former mayor, Glendon Harris, in 2016. Things have seemingly come to a standstill since Harris demitted office.

However, Chambers, who is currently driving the initiative to restore order in Montego Bay, does not believe the city has the capacity to be developed into a smart city, although he believes the city can be modernised to become more responsive to the demands of the people.

“My knowledge of a smart city is one that develops over time with technology, and the smart city concept for me is a city that has the capacity for expansion,” Chambers told The Gleaner, “I am not aware of what the 2012 concept was about, but I know that we can modernise what we have to make it more amenable to a cleaner city, responsive city, a city that looks after those who move around, including the tourists.”

Chambers, a veteran crime-fighter who is also an attorney-at-law, said Montego Bay has increased vehicular traffic by the thousands since 2012, and more businesses are in operation, pulling more people from rural communities into the city for job opportunities.

“When you think of a smart city, you have to look at modernising the infrastructure and educating the citizens as to where we are, where we are going, and what it is going to take to get there,” said Chambers, who once led the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch.

At present, Montego Bay is still being plagued by several urban challenges, including crime, inadequate public parking space, and traffic congestion, which often require emergency response.

Last year, the cops established ‘Restoring Paradise’, a public order reset in a bid to push businesses, transportation operators, and the public to comply with the laws of the land.

Chambers and other key stakeholders in Western Jamaica lauded the initiative, but its effectiveness has waned in recent times and the cat-and-mouse game between vendors, taxi operators, and agents of the state have resumed as old habits returned and less resources are committed to the task of maintaining order.

“Policing is difficult everywhere in Jamaica, especially in Area One,” said Chambers, “But, in regards to Montego Bay, our major crime is juxtaposed in the midst of a delicate tourism market and we want our visitors to have a super great travelling experience.

“So, we move from soft policing, and we head to the hills where we have to be dealing with major crimes. But hats off to the team, they are doing it.”

As he seeks to bring order to Area One, Chambers outlined the following as his wish list:

1. A large screen in the town centre to inform the public.

2. An emergency response unit in case of a major disaster

3. A centralised alarm to warn the public of danger.

4. An area for mass parking.

5. Speed caution devices on the road way.

6. Police officers on horses and bicycles patrolling the city.

7. Orderly movement of cruise passengers without being harassed.

8. General respect for law and order.

9. Greater efficiency in solving crime.

10. Increase in the sharing of information by the public.