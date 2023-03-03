This Day In Our Past: March 3

1957: His Excellency the Governor, Sir Hugh Foot bids farewell to the Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry (DCLI) aboard the troopship Dilwara, at the final phase of the change over between that regiment and the Worcestershires who replace them on garrison tour of duty in Jamaica. The DCLIs left in the ship for the United Kingdom.

The Dilwara which docked at No. 3 Railway Pier was in Jamaica for the second time in a week.

1966: Queen Elizabeth arrives in Jamaica for a four-day visit accompanied by HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. It’s a bright, full day from sunrise offshore, when the Queen’s yacht, the Britannia, is escorted into Kingston Harbour by a colourful flotilla of local small craft until near midnight under the scintillating fairy lights on the grounds of King’s House, where the official reception was held.

1970: Minister of Finance and Planning Edward Seaga meets with the new Yugoslavia Ambassador to Jamaica Lazar Mojsov at the Ministry of Finance and discusses the possibility of a programme of technical assistance being established between both countries. Seaga specifically asked for assistance in the form of personnel to help the Geological Survey Department to carry out a new three-year successor project to the Groundwater Research Project which is to be carried out with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme.

1972: Prime Minister Michael Manley announces a 21-day amnesty for the surrender of illegal firearms.

