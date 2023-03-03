Fatal shooting in Frazer’s Content, Spanish Town

Two men were today shot, one fatally, in Frazer's Content, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The attack happened some time before midday.

Residents reported hearing explosions and called the police.

Cops found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a black Honda motor car along a roadway.

One succumbed while the other was taken to hospital.

- Rasbert Turner

