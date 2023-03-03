Gov’t to spend $100 million on drought mitigation

The Government is to spend $100 million to help Jamaicans being affected by drought conditions.

In making the announcement at a media briefing this afternoon, Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated that the focus will be on rural communities, particularly those that depend on catchment facilities.

Holness said Jamaica has been seeing a decline in rainfall since last October.

He stated that the Drought Management Committee has been actively monitoring the situation.

Holness said last December some $50 million was initially made available to respond to the issue.

Since then, the prime minister said the situation has worsened with Jamaica now in a meteorological drought.

He stated that the country is in a crisis as it relates to rainfall.

That's why he said the government has moved to step up its response.

The prime minister stated that the $100 million will be carefully managed to ensure that water gets to those in need.

He said the response effort will see increased trucking of water.

While noting that the country is not yet at the point of implementing stricter restrictions, Holness urged Jamaicans to embrace conservation methods.

At the same time, he stated that it is expected that conditions could further worsen given the projections and placed Jamaicans on notice.

