Heart Foundation urges ‘comprehensive approach’ to curb obesity trend

Jamaica will join in observing this year’s World Obesity Day on March 4 under the theme ‘Changing Perspectives: Let’s Talk About Obesity’. With current data showing that one in two Jamaicans 15 years or older, and 23 per cent of school children aged 13-17 years are overweight and/or obese, the Heart Foundation of Jamaica stressed the need for ‘a comprehensive approach to curbing the increasing trends in overweight/obesity in Jamaica’.

Unhealthy diets are a major risk factor contributing to the high rates of obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the Caribbean. In Jamaica more than 66 per cent of adolescents aged 15-19 years consume fast food most days of the week, and more than 69 per cent of children aged 13-17 years drink carbonated soft drinks one or more times per day. Meanwhile, the country is grappling with 80 per cent of deaths caused by NCDs, the foundation outlined in a release.

The widespread availability and consumption of ultra-processed products containing high levels of “critical nutrients”, namely added sugars, total fats, saturated fats, trans fats and sodium have become more accessible and appealing than their healthier alternatives.The foundation noted that efforts to address this worrying trend are challenging as there is no single solution, and urged greater engagement. “We need supportive environments and communities which are fundamental in shaping people’s choices. We would like to highlight two such solutions, that of making the healthier choices the easier choice. We can do this by implementing front-of-package warning labels to help Jamaicans make more informed food choices, improving our school food environment, and the implementation of a national school nutrition policy which will encourage consumption of healthier options. The time to act is now! Our children’s lives are at stake! Healthy children grow to become healthy adults. We must all work together to ensure happier, healthier and longer lives for everybody.”