Illegal gun seized in Clarendon, man arrested

A man was taken into custody following the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition in Sandy Bay, Clarendon last night.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 8:30 p.m., the police received information that a man was seen in the area with a firearm.

On arrival of the team, a crowd was seen.

The police say a Jamaica Defence Force corporal immediately identified himself, briefed the team, and handed over a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges, along with the suspect.

The man remains in custody pending further investigations.

“This is good partnership between our members of the security forces, and of course we commend the JDF corporal's bravery in apprehending the suspect and taking control of the weapon until the police arrived,” said Superintendent Carlos Russell, Commanding Officer for Clarendon.

