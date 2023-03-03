Man killed in Green Island, Hanover identified

The police have identified the man who was gunned down along a roadway in Green Island, Hanover.

He is 33-year-old Anthony Myrie, a labourer of Greenland in Lucea in the parish.

The discovery was made in the community of Riley Road on Wednesday morning.

It is reported that about 6:40 a.m. residents stumbled upon the body, which had gunshot wounds and was lying in blood.

The police were summoned.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

- Hopeton Bucknor

