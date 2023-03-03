Man murdered in Hanover

The Hanover police are probing the shooting death of a man along the Sandy Bay main road on Thursday.

He is Jermaine Grizzle, otherwise called 'Nishy', of Mountpellier district in Sandy Bay.

The police report that about 1 p.m. he was travelling in his Nissan AD Wagon motor car along the roadway when his vehicle was hit in the back.

He then stopped and exited his car.

While examining the damage, occupants of the other vehicle approached him and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were called to the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

