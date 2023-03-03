Person of Interest in Portmore attack on security guards arrested

A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with Monday's attack at the Portmore Pines Plaza in St Catherine which left a security guard dead and two others injured.

He was apprehended on Thursday afternoon in Hellshire in Portmore during an operation.

The man was reportedly held with a firearm.

The police believe that the man has information that may be able to assist with their investigations.

According to police reports, security guards employed to Beryllium Limited were delivering money to a Jamaica National automated teller machine (ATM) when men in a white Subaru motor car pulled up.

Two men exited the vehicle and opened fire with high powered weapons as the guards were walking towards the ATM.

The guards were hit.

The men then grabbed two bags containing the money from the guards and made their escape.

One of the male guards was pronounced dead at hospital, while the female guard, who underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to both legs and the upper body, was admitted.

The other male guard was treated and released.

