St Catherine man accused of harbouring fugitive gets $300,000 bail
A Linstead, St Catherine man charged with harbouring a fugitive was today granted $300,000 bail when he appeared before the parish court.
Carlos Francis was offered bail by Senior Parish Court judge Desiree Allyene.
Francis, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Vincent Wellesley, was ordered to return to court on May 16 when the case will be mentioned.
Allegations are that about 4 a.m. on February 24, the Linstead police conducted an operation in search of a fugitive.
Francis, who is the fugitive's uncle, was arrested.
He was later charged with harbouring a fugitive.
He has denied the allegations.
- Rasbert Turner
