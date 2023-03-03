St Catherine man accused of harbouring fugitive gets $300,000 bail

A Linstead, St Catherine man charged with harbouring a fugitive was today granted $300,000 bail when he appeared before the parish court.

Carlos Francis was offered bail by Senior Parish Court judge Desiree Allyene.

Francis, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Vincent Wellesley, was ordered to return to court on May 16 when the case will be mentioned.

Allegations are that about 4 a.m. on February 24, the Linstead police conducted an operation in search of a fugitive.

Francis, who is the fugitive's uncle, was arrested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was later charged with harbouring a fugitive.

He has denied the allegations.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.