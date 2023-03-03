Wanted man captured in St Catherine

The police are reporting that Kemo Bloomfield, otherwise called 'Dutch' and 'Daddy Earth', who was listed as wanted on Wednesday, has been captured.

Bloomfield was wanted for murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was captured during an operation in Chambers Lane in St Catherine last night.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.