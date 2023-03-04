Body of missing 30-y-o man found on Portland beach

The Portland police are probing the death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found in the sea at Folly Road in Port Antonio on Saturday morning.

The body of Kevan Johnson of a Folly Road address was discovered near the shoreline during a search that started on Friday and involved family members and other residents.

According to police investigators, Johnson, who was involved in a skills training programme at a garage in the Port Antonio area, reportedly left his work station some time on Friday and did not return for the rest of the day.

His bag was left behind.

When he was not seen late Friday afternoon, family members became concerned and started an initial search which ended unsuccessfully.

It was a call made by a family member to Johnson's phone that caused further worry after a man answered, claiming he found the device along the roadway at Folly Oval.

A search of that area early Saturday morning resulted in the discovery of Johnson's body at the shoreline near the Folly Estate.

His grandmother, Carmen Webber, said the family is in shock as although they got closure, it was not what they were expecting.

“It is a tough time for us as another family member also died in St. Thomas recently. His father (Johnson's) only just returned to Jamaica and he is now on vacation. It is really rough and we are trying hard to cope with his death. It is not easy and it has really affected me, “she said.

- Gareth Davis Snr

