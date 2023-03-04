Cops to lose salary over Linstead jailbreak

Two policemen are to lose some of their pay as punishment for their alleged negligence in the escape of six prisoners from the Linstead Police Station lock-up in St Catherine in October 2017.

The update was provided in the police Force Orders published on February 16.

The constables were named as C. L. Smith and D. J. Townsend.

The internal police document said the punishment, in which each cop is to be deprived of 10 days' pay, was handed down following a court of enquiry.

It said the cops conducted themselves "contrary to the discipline, good order and guidance of the Force" and that "through negligence" while on cell guard duties, the six Jamaican male prisoners escaped between 5 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. on October 11, 2017.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com



