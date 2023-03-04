Frankfield Primary in Clarendon mourns passing of grade two teacher

The Frankfield Primary and Infant School in northern Clarendon is in mourning over the passing of grade two teacher Tamica Jones-Clarke.

The educator died on Friday after ailing for some time.

Principal Vasper Scarlett said Jones-Clarke's death is a "tremendous loss" to the school community.

He said the late educator, who taught at the institution for 15 years, was reserved, but hard-working and "was someone who would go the extra-mile to ensure that her work was well done".

"She interacted well with staff, and participated in almost every activity at the school that we would ask her to participate in. She was one of the instrumental persons at school with the Good News club," he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Director for the Education Ministry's region seven, in which Clarendon falls, Barrington Richardson, said Jones-Clarke gave "dedicated service" to education and nation-building.

"She has left a void in the hearts of her students and colleagues," he said.

The senior ministry official said a trauma team will visit the school on Monday to provide psychological support and grief counselling to staff and students.

Richardson said the woman's family will also be supported.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com