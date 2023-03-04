MP offers help for families of accident victims

St Mary:

Member of Parliament for South East St Mary Dr Norman Dunn says he is willing to offer assistance to the families of some of the victims of two separate fatal accidents in the constituency recently.

Dunn, who spoke to The Gleaner via telephone on Wednesday, said that it is obvious that family members will be hard pressed to bury all of the victims, as most of them are from humble circumstances with little to no income.

“I consider it my duty as the people’s representative to assist in any way that I can. I also took time out to visit and meet with family members on Tuesday, where I was accompanied by my neighbouring Member of Parliament Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, who is also mourning the loss of some of her constituents,” Dr Dunn said.

Two of the victims, 30-year-old Kishane Richards and Sydney Condapper, who were involved in an accident along the Stewart Town main road on Sunday, February 26, are from the Clonmel and Coffee Piece communities, respectively, in South East St Mary.

Additionally, five other people, all young men, killed in a vehicular crash also on Sunday at Golden Spring in St Andrew, are also from theSouth East St Mary constituency. The third person, Sadika Fethersingh is from a Coffee Piece address in the South East St Mary constituency.

The five victims of the vehicular crash are 20-year-old Tajay Murray, 18-year-old Anthony Fuller, 20-year-old Raheem Campbell, 24-year-old Jamie Marriott and 17-year-old Romario Moodie.

Dr Dunn said further, “These are young people that we are talking about and there is a wave of sadness throughout those communities, as they were well known by residents. I don’t know the details of the accident(s); however, what I do know is that these are young lives that were lost, and no doubt it has created an undue burden on their families. It is really a sad situation and it is never an easy thing when a life is lost, especially under such tragic circumstances.”

The Stony Hill police say about 10 p.m., the men were travelling on three motorcycles towards Temple Hall.

The drivers reportedly lost control of the vehicles and collided with a Toyota Hiace that was travelling in the opposite direction, causing it to overturn.