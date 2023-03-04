One killed, four injured in shooting at Westmoreland shop

A man was shot dead and four others injured in a gun attack on patrons at a shop in Georges Plain, Westmoreland, on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Rojay Mowatt, otherwise called 'Boy Boy' and 'Blacks', from Burnt Savannah district in the parish.

Reports are that about 7:50 p.m., Mowatt and the other victims were among patrons at the shop in Water Lane, Georges Plain, when a blue Toyota Axio motor car drove up.

Two men allegedly alighted with handguns and opened fire before returning to the car which sped away.

Mowatt was pronounced dead at hospital.

The other four were admitted in critical condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

