Penfield Bridge in Gordon Town, St Andrew being replaced

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has commenced activities to replace a second bridge in Penfield district in Gordon Town, St Andrew.

The works, which got under way on Monday, February 27, is scheduled to be completed within eight months.

There are two bridge structures in the community.

The first was replaced in 2020.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the existing metal structure was constructed to accommodate pedestrians only.

The bridge is, however, being used by motorists.

Shaw says the new structure will be a single lane, six bay modular compact 200 bridge with a span of 18 metres which, when completed, should safely accommodate small vehicles.

A temporary wooden pedestrian facility will be put in place parallel to the existing bridge during the construction period for continued access to the community.

Under the contract, valued at just under $25 million, the bridge's existing concrete abutments will be extended through the construction of rubble stone walls and the approach roads paved with asphaltic concrete.

The NWA is urging persons who have to traverse the area during the course of the construction to exercise extreme caution as it will be an active construction zone.

