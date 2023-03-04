Regional projects vie for £1 million Earthshot Prize

A Jamaican project is among the 13 regional initiatives nominated for the prestigious Earthshot Prize by the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator. Each project meets the criteria for the £1 million (US$1.2 million) prize, which rewards organisations and individuals who are working to enact widespread environmental change targetted at repairing the planet over the next 10 years.

The projects nominated hail from Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Costa Rica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago. Along with these regional initiatives, the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator has also nominated another 13 projects based outside of the Caribbean, but focused on implementation in the region. Overall, the 26 projects nominated highlight the amount of innovation being developed in and for the Caribbean, with cutting-edge initiatives in sustainable building materials, climate-smart agriculture, and nature-based solutions leading the pack.

Racquel Moses, CEO of the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator and UNFCCC Net Zero ambassador commented, “The Caribbean has a long distinguished history as global innovators and we are proud to highlight this at the world stage by nominating locally led and regionally focused projects. These initiatives are improving the sustainability of our communities and providing opportunities for new pathways in socio-economic development, their importance cannot be understated, and nor can their innovation. We wish our nominated projects good luck in earning the Earthshot Prize, and look forward to their continued work in making the Caribbean the world’s first climate-smart zone.”

The projects nominated by the CCSA are:

Project Name Country

Blockchain Triangle United States

Offgrid EV Charging Trinidad and Tobago

Solarponix Trinidad and Tobago

Hydraloop Netherlands

re.green Brazil

Trash to Treasure (SMCL) Trinidad and Tobago

PanaSea Panama

Kee Farms Jamaica

GrenadaGrows Grenada

CRDC - Resin 8 Costa Rica

Eco Skywater Barbados

Petros-Aquaculture Aruba

Integrated Sustainability

Consultants Ltd. /Ecohesion Inc.

- Sewerless System Canada (Barbados)

Kitekraft - Flying Wind Turbines Germany

Sujen International United States

Ocean Box United States

Nexus Energy Water Solutions United States

Partanna The Bahamas

Bluemvmt United States

Carrefour Haiti

Source Global, PBC USA

EcoCarib Greentechnologie Saint Lucia

Sesame Solar Inc. United States

T-Omega-Wind United States

Caban Systems, Inc. United States

OCN.ai United States

Founded in 2020 by the Royal Foundation, the Earthshot Prize has one winner for each of the five categories: Protect & Restore Nature, Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.