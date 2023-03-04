Truck driver charged after two women killed in crash, granted $1m bail

Truck driver Maurice Baker, who is charged in relation to the death of two women in a crash last month, was granted bail in the sum of $1 million in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Baker, 27, is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter in relation to the deaths of Rickeisha White and Rickacya Garrison.

The matter was mentioned before Senior Parish Court judge Desiree Allyene.

Bail was granted on conditions that Baker reports to the Spanish Town police every Saturday and surrenders his travel documents. A stop order was placed against him.

The judge did not entertain an application by his attorney, Kemoy McEkron, for the bail amount to be reduced.

The matter is to be mentioned again on May 19.

Allegations are that on about 3:35 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, Baker was driving an Isuzu truck along Walks Road in Angels St Catherine.

Upon reaching a section of the roadway, he reportedly detected smoke inside the vehicle, looked down and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck reportedly drifted to the right and crashed into a Toyota Probox motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

White and Garrison were among five persons in the car who suffered injuries. They two later died.

Baker was warned for prosecution and following an investigation he was formally charged.

The bail application was made by Baker's attorney, Kemoy McEkron.

- Rasbert Turner

