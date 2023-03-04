Westmoreland guest house operator shot dead at home

A guest house operator was shot dead at his home in Water Works in Westmoreland on Saturday morning.

The businessman has been identified as Fitzroy James, otherwise called ' Sugar' or 'Sugar Rock'.

He owned the Sugar Rock Lagoon in Cave district, and the Star Castle Guest House in Whitehouse, both in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 11 a.m. James was at his residence when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by unknown assailants.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, James was found in a pool of blood.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Whithorn police are investigating.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com