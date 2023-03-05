Businessman murdered, wife injured in Grants Pen shooting

A 53-year-old businessman was shot dead and his wife injured during an attack Sunday morning at their restaurant in Grants Pen, St Andrew.

The deceased was identified as Peter Green.

The two, who also own the commercial complex on which the restaurant is located, were reportedly preparing meals when two men rode up on a bike about 8:30 a.m.

The pillion rider reportedly alighted, walked to the shop and opened fire on the couple.

Blood marks covered by dirt outside one of the doors to the restaurant and a yellow caution tape told the tale of the tragedy, when The Gleaner arrived on the scene.

One store operator at the plaza said he was sleeping when he heard the explosion but thought the noise was from a bike.

However, he said he realised it was something serious when he heard people saying that 'Mr Green was shot'

“It is really sad,” he said, describing the couple as "good people" who got along well with others.

But, persons at the scene, were overheard saying the businessman was involved in a dispute over land elsewhere in the community.

They theorised that the shooting may be linked to the dispute.

“You can see a whole community live pan land and you waa bulldoze dem off? waa you ago get?" one person questioned.

The couple reportedly moved to the house on the disputed property after their home in another section of the community was burnt down.

The police have not commented on any possible motive.

