Doors and windows of some MoBay businesses smashed

A woman believed to be of unsound mind allegedly used stones and other implements to smash the windows and doors of several businesses in downtown, Montego Bay, St James, early Sunday morning.

Many of the stores are located along St James, Market and Fort streets.

The Saba Art Gallery, Niyah's Stationery & Art Supplies and the office that Opposition Senator Janice Allen shares with her sister, attorney-at-law Nicole Allen, were affected.

At least nine large panes of glasses were damaged at different storefronts on Fort Street.

The preliminary estimated cost at the art gallery so far is bout $300,000.

Maintenance manager of the Victory Building found a heavy crash bar he believes was used to break the windows and doors the facility on Fort Street.

- Janet Silvera

