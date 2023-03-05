Homeowner chops intruder who allegedly entered house claiming to be a cop

WESTERN BUREAU:

An armed man purporting to be a policeman was chopped several times after he allegedly entered a businessman's home in Canaan, St James this morning.

The suspect is under police guard at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in the western parish.

Reports are that the man went to the shopkeeper's home at about 12:30 a.m. and knocked on the door, saying “police”.

The homeowner reportedly peeked through a window and saw the man standing at his door with a gun.

He recognised his attacker from an argument the two had earlier.

The purported cop reportedly started kicking the door, which the homeowner refused to open.

He allegedly shot off the locks, entered the house and started shooting at the shopkeeper, police reports say.

However, by then, the businessman had already armed himself with a machete which he used to chop the intruder.

The man ran from the house into nearby bushes and later turned up at the hospital.

The Adelphi police are investigating.

