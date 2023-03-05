Two brothers shot dead in St James

A motive is yet to be established for Friday night's shooting death of two brothers, 54-year-old labourer Dean 'Scatta' Waite and 51-year-old shopkeeper Dwight 'Du Rammy' Waite in Roehampton, St. James.

The two were at a bar owned and operated by Dwight, when they were attacked about 9:30 p.m.

The police were summoned and on their arrival the younger brother Dwight, was seen on the ground in a pool of blood his back in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.

Dean, the other brother, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Citizens rushed him to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police found four 9mm cartridges on the scene.

The St James police are investigating.

- Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com