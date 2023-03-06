Businessman murdered in Palmers Cross, Clarendon

A businessman was gunned down along Mack Corner in Palmers Cross, Clarendon, on Sunday night.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Oniel Rhooms, also known as 'Dee', of Kennedy Lane in Palmers Cross.

Police reports have stated that about 8 p.m., Rhooms was sitting on a wall in front of his shop eating ice cream, when he was pounced upon by men on foot, armed with handguns.

Rhooms reportedly ran and was chased by the men who opened gun fire, hitting him in the head and upper body. He died on the spot, the police say.

Sources have disclosed that the murder occurred in the vicinity of a church crusade.

Less than two weeks ago, six people, including a police officer, were shot and injured at an event in Palmers Cross.

The police say there has been an increase in criminal activities in the Palmers Cross area, which prompted the imposition of a 48-hour curfew in the community last month.

According to the police, permits to host entertainment events in Palmers Cross are not being granted up to July 1.

The parish of Clarendon had seen a 157.1 per cent increase in murders up to February 28, having recorded 18 murders when compared to 7 homicides for the 2022 corresponding period.

