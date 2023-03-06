Government lawyer in promotion dispute wants judges recused

Government lawyer Dale Austin has filed an application for two of the three judges assigned to hear his claim in the Full Court in relation to being denied a promotion at his job to recuse themselves from hearing his case.

His employment case is set to be heard by Justice Sonya Wint-Blair, Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams and Justice Tara Carr.

He has pointed out in his application that the three-member panel, as constituted, with Justice Wint-Blair and Justice Shelly-Williams, potentially raises issues of the appearance of bias that jeopardise the appearance of the fair administration of justice.

The hearing was listed for today but was adjourned because one of the judges is ill.

In reasons given for filing the application for recusal, Austin, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, has stated in his affidavit that Justice Althea Jarrett, when she was Director of State Proceedings and eventually the leader for litigation for Crown servants at the Attorney General's Department, had represented those two judges in civil proceedings brought against her.

Austin, who is employed to the Attorney General's Department, said he was present at litigation meetings which addressed the conduct of their representations.

Austin is also contending that Justice Shelly-Williams should recuse herself because of the Gorstew matter, which she tried when she was a parish judge.

Gorstew had brought judicial review proceedings against her.

Wildman was the lawyer representing Gorstew in the matter and Austin is claiming that it would not be fair for Shelly-Williams to proceed in this matter since Wildman is his lawyer.

He said when he saw the published court list for this week which showed that the panel comprised Justice Shelly-Williams, Justice Wint-Blair and Justice Tara Carr, his lawyer wrote to the Registrar of the Supreme Court on March 3 asking that the panel of judges be changed.

One of the reasons given was that a close family member of Justice Wint-Blair shared a direct working relationship with a close family member of Austin.

It was further outlined that two of the judges were represented in civil proceedings by Justice Jarrett, formerly of the Attorney General's Department, who features in the affidavit and the proceedings before the court.

Austin, who began working in the AG's Department in 2011, is claiming that he was overlooked for a promotion for 10 years and is challenging the decision of the Public Service Commission (PSC) to dismiss his appeal after he was denied being elevated to a higher post in 2020.

Following the PSC's decision, Austin applied for leave for judicial review to quash the commission's decision.

Leave was granted in the Supreme Court and the Full Court is to hear the claim and make a determination.

Austin is contending, among other things, breaches of his constitutional rights which caused him to suffer loss and damages.

He is alleging that the PSC's dismissal of his appeal is an abuse of process and is seeking an order of mandamus to compel the commission to immediately establish a process of fair and continuous consideration of his promotion to higher posts as they become available.

The respondents in the case are the PSC and the Attorney General.

- Barbara Gayle

