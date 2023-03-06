Hanover police to get quick response team, says ACP Chambers

Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area One, Clifford Chambers, says stringent measures will be put in place to prevent criminals from the neighbouring parishes of St James and Westmoreland to take their lawlessness across the border into Hanover.

According to Chambers, who was addressing a justice of the peace function in Lucea, Hanover, last week, the parish is facing worrisome public order challenges, which require an urgent response to arrest the situation.

“To provide close proximity policing, a new police station is under construction in the town of Hopewell, while consideration is being given to building a state-of-the-art station in Dias,” said Chambers, who did not give any timelines for the completion of the two projects.

Chambers also announced plans to create a quick-response motorcycle team in Hanover, as well as an initiative to expand and tactically train the response team.

“A more robust zonal structure will be implemented within the parish, wherein each zone will be structured and staffed to be more responsive to the needs of the communities that fall within its responsibility,” said Chambers, noting that this will ultimately result in more Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) personnel being assigned to the parish.

Regarding the ‘public order restoration drive’, Chambers said what is needed is something of the magnitude of what has been taking place in St James and Westmoreland, which he thinks this will protect stakeholders and put their minds at ease.

Chambers told the justices of the peace that they will be required to play a major role in the reset that is necessary to keep the parish safe.

He praised the efforts of the Hanover police, acknowledging the gains made in anti-gang policing in recent times, especially the disruption of the five gangs identified in the parish. He noted that since the start of this year, three illegal firearms and 17 rounds of ammunition were seized in police operations.

Underscoring the need for the various stakeholders in Hanover to work together, Chambers said that if left unchecked, major and minor crimes could undermine growth and development in the parish.