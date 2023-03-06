More guilty verdicts in Clansman-One Don Gang trial

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has found reputed leader of the Clansman-One Don Gang, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, guilty in relation to two more criminal charges.

The verdicts were handed down Monday morning when proceedings resumed in the Home Circuit Court.

Bryan has been found guilty of knowingly facilitating the gang's double murder of a couple in New Nursery Fisheries, St Catherine, and the setting of their house on fire in September 2017.

His co-defendants, Jahzeel Blake, Dylan McLean and Tareek James, were also found guilty of knowingly facilitating the commission of murder by a criminal organisation.

The four men were also convicted of knowingly facilitating arson of a dwelling house.

At the same time two alleged members, Brian Morris and Michael Whitely, were found not guilty for facilitating the gang's commission of the double murder and arson.

The couple, Jermaine Bryan and Cedella Walder were murdered on September 9, 2017.

-Tanesha Mundle

