NPTAJ urges speedy resolution of teachers' wage issues

The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) says it is concerned about the state of the current wage negotiations between the Government and the Jamaica Teachers' Association, and is calling for an urgent resolution.

Teachers at several schools across Jamaica are currently protesting the proposed new compensation structure, with some schools dismissing classes.

The NPTAJ acknowledges the need of teachers to be adequately compensated, in these financially difficult times for most Jamaicans, the association said in a media release on Monday afternoon.

"What quality education system do we as parents, as a nation, want for our children? And how do we retain and attract quality teachers to achieve that objective? We must protect our children's future, and that is through quality education,"it said.

The NPTAJ says it is imploring the relevant parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible to avoid further disruption in schools.

"It is important that all avenues to compensate our teachers and avert industrial action be thoroughly considered, as we do not want our children to be placed at further risk given the already huge learning loss on account of COVID-19," the NPTAJ stated.

