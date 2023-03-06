Policeman makes assault complaint against soldier

A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has reportedly made a formal complaint against a Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) soldier, following an altercation between them, about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The incident occurred on Hannah Street in West Kingston.

The soldier is being accused of assault.

The incident occurred at a security checkpoint in the area and has sparked outrage among some members of the JCF.

Investigators at the Denham Town Police Station are probing the incident which was recorded by residents.

- Corey Robinson

