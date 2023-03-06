Relatives in turmoil as 73-y-o struck by car, dies

Family members of 73-year-old Mabel Lawrence, who was killed after she was hit by a car on Saturday outside her home in St Thomas, have been left fuming over the manner in which they were robbed of her presence. The bubbly social butterfly and...

The bubbly social butterfly and mother of six succumbed to her injuries at the Princess Margaret Hospital after she was hit by a Subaru motor car while standing along the roadway in Lyssons, conversing with her neighbour.

Miss Iris, as Lawrence was affectionately called, suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs, jaw, hips, feet and pelvic bone and also had internal bleeding.

They said it appeared that the car had dragged the woman for a short distance after she was struck.

Miss Iris’ eldest daughter, Phillipa, and granddaughter, Shadae, said they believe that the driver was speeding.

“For her to get that lick and move so far and died – ‘cause all her teeth knock out of her head ... – it must be some speeding,” Phillipa stressed.

“Justice I want for my mother. I don’t know what the charges will be, but a justice mi want for my mother,” said Yolandee, while indicating that she would not speculate on whether speeding was involved.

The family said they are also not pleased that the driver and the woman, who live in the community, have not reached out to them since the accident.

Miss Iris celebrated her 73rd birthday a little over a month ago and was looking forward to visiting an attraction site in St Thomas with her friends and family soon.

“My grandmother always a go out, and she and her niece and her friends were going to go to a spring or somewhere in Trinityville next week, and she did just come back from Portland with her niece. I think dem go hotel,” Shadae told The Gleaner on Sunday.

“My grandmother did hearty, hearty. Mi call her a young old woman,” she added, bemoaning the fact that Miss Iris will no longer wait up to serve her dinner after her long days at work.

Yolandee, who was at home with her mom when the accident happened, said that Miss Iris had gotten up early that morning and had asked her if they were still going to the beach, but she said that the trip was being cancelled as her feet were hurting.

Not long after, she told The Gleaner, a gentleman came and informed her about the accident.

Yolandee said that she did not believe at first and immediately went to check for her mother around the house.

“When mi go out there, mi see blood and mi see one [tooth],” she said, adding that her mother’s slipper was also seen along the sidewalk.

Convinced that an accident had indeed happened, Yolandee said that she and Philippa rushed to the hospital.

There they saw Miss Iris, who was still conscious, but was swollen and had blood coming from her mouth. She was also complaining of pain.

The daughter said that she went to inquire about who had brought her mother there and was shown the driver.

She later went to the police station, where the driver insisted that he was not speeding.

“When mi think ‘bout it, mi hate miself more,” Yolandee said of the decision not to go to the beach on Saturday.

Describing the family’s suffering, she tearfully said: “Mi nuh eat from Friday night ... . Last night (Saturday), mi nuh sleep. Every two seconds mi drop a sleep, mi jump out a mi sleep. Mi brother nuh sleep, ... mi sister dem no sleep. Nobody can’t sleep.”

Her older sister added: “Right now mi traumatised. Every walk mi walk, mi a bawl. Mi can’t deal with it,” she shared as her voice started to crack with emotions. “My mother is one of the nicest person you could a ever meet; she holds the family together.”

Miss Iris was also described as a quiet and peaceful lady, who loved her children and grandchildren immensely. She also loved flowers, crossword puzzles, cooking and baking for her family.

The Morant Bay police are investigating the accident and the driver has since been warned for prosecution.

