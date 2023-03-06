Smoke over Montego Bay not from Retirement dump - NSWMA

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) says the smoke nuisance reported in Montego Bay, St James, is not emanating from the Retirement Disposal Facility but from a bush fire.

The Agency says it has received several calls regarding smoke hovering over Montego Bay and surrounding communities.

However, it says checks with the National Environment and Planning Agency reveal there is a bushfire in the vicinity of Lottery. It says residents have reported that there have been ongoing fires within the area since the dry season.

Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon says the last fire at the Retirement dump was on January 25.

“The facility is presently fully covered, and fire wardens remain vigilant. Additionally, cover material has been stockpiled to quickly extinguish any fire that may occur due to spontaneous combustion. We understand the discomfort being experienced by residents and we take no joy in sharing that it is not from our site.”

The NSWMA says Public Relations Officer for the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emelio Ebanks, has reported that the brigade has attended to more bush fires since the start of this year, compared with a similar period last year.

