St Catherine men charged with illegal ammunition possession remanded

Two St Catherine men who are charged in connection with the seizure of 29 rounds of ammunition were remanded when they appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday.

The matter was also transferred to the Gun Court, where the men, Orlando Codlin and Marlon Smith, are expected to appear on April 24.

It is alleged that about 7 a.m., on February 20, police conducted an operation in Shelter Rock, Spanish Town, where they searched a house and the illegal ammunition was discovered.

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

-Rasbert Turner

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.