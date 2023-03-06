Teachers protesting at Mt Alvernia, Garvey Maceo and B.B. Coke high schools

Teachers have either called in 'sick' or are staging sit-ins at three high schools to protest the latest wage offer in the government's review of public sector compensation.

Protests have been confirmed at Mt Alvernia, B.B. Coke and Garvey Maceo high schools.

A circular from B.B. Coke to parents and guardians stated that, with students left unsupervised, the administrators have taken the decision to dismiss school at 11 a.m. to ensure their safety.

It urged parents and guardians to make arrangements to ensure their children get home safely.

Meanwhile, Garvey Maceo made a similar announcement.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"Due to a number of our teachers being absent, as a result of ill health or unforeseen circumstances, school will be dismissed at 11:10 a.m. today, March 6, 2023. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the Vernamfield-based institution said in the release.

The school's acting principal, Dian Fenton-Thompson told the media earlier today that some 80 per cent of teachers were absent.

-Jovan Johnson and Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.