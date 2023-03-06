Trelawny farmer on bail hit with gun charges

A Trelawny farmer was arrested and charged for breaches of the Firearms Act when he reported at the Falmouth Police Station on Saturday as a condition of his bail in another matter.

He is 29-year-old Rushane Campbell, otherwise called 'Tman', of Bounty Hall, Trelawny.

He is charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and the use of a prohibited weapon to commit a felony

The police allege that Campbell was involved in a dispute with a family member on March 1 when he left the location and returned with a firearm.

He allegedly chased the family member and fired several shots at him.

The man managed to escape injury and reported the incident to the police.

Campbell was subsequently arrested and charged.

