Two-vehicle collision in Bog Walk

The police are reporting that there was a collision involving two trucks in the Bog Walk area in St Catherine this afternoon.

This has resulted in traffic delays along the popular roadway.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes until the road has been cleared.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of the police at the scene.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.