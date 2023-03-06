Women in Law Conference scheduled for March 8

The fifth edition of International Women’s Day Women in Law (WIL) Conference will take place at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on March 8.

The conference, which is the brainchild of M Gibson-Henlin, will be held under the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation And Technology For Gender Equality #EmbraceEquity’.

With the growing trends in cybercrimes and the increased use of social media, the theme for this year’s WIL conference was adopted from UN Women to shed more light on issues to do with technology. Keynote speaker for the day will be Professor Tracy Robinson of the Faculty of Law at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

The one-day conference will feature two main sessions. The first session, titled ‘Unbox Thyself Ye Women in Tech’, will be addressed by Anika Shuttleworth, who brings 22 years of experience in the IT industry. She is a driving force behind eGov Jamaica Limited and is versed in strategic management, business and project development software development and more.

Also among the raft of presenters are Minott Kates, head of the Chemistry Department at UWI, Mona, and Stacey Hines, IT Fellow, who will cover the topic ‘Piloting Women Towards Digital Equality’.

In the second session, ‘Tech as an Enabler for Digital Transformation’, the scheduled presenters are Lititia Myers Grey, the founder and CEO of ECHE Limited; Dr Sandra Swaby, cosmetic surgeon and anti-ageing physician; and Georgia Crawford-Williams, consultant sociologist, educator, author and entrepreneur.

The event, which gets under way at 9 a.m. will conclude at 3 p.m..

Gibson-Henlin has built a strong reputation for her expertise in matters concerning commercial law and data protection.

Participants who register until March 7 pay $5,000 per person, registration on the day is $7,000. For more information and to register, email womeninlaw@henlin.pro or visit womeninlawja.com.

Part proceeds from the event will go to the Women’s Centre Foundation Jamaica.