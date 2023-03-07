Alleged robbers fatally shot by police in St Mary

Two men were shot and killed by the police during a shootout in St Mary early Tuesday morning.

It is reported that a police team was on patrol around 3 a.m. in Annotto Bay when four men were seen loading goods from a business establishment into a white Toyota probox motor car.

Upon the approach of the lawmen, the men reportedly opened gunfire, which was returned by the police.

When the shooting subsided, two of the men were found suffering from gunshot wounds while the other two escaped on foot.

The police seized a handgun and the car.

The injured men were pronounced dead at hospital.

A search is on to locate the other men.

- Gareth Davis Snr

