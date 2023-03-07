Finance Minister pleads with public sector compensation holdouts

Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has made an impassioned plea to teachers, the police and doctors to sign the new compensation agreement as the window for payment this fiscal year closes at the end of the month.

Directing his attention to the last major public sector groups that have not yet inked the compensation agreement, Clarke said the government is unable to provide more than what has already been allocated to the groups.

He told Parliament that the Government has set aside $10.2 billion for the rank and file members of the police force and another $1 billion for district constables.

"I say please allow us to pay you," Clarke said.

Another $600 million has been allocated for the officer corps of the force.

Turning to teachers, Clarke said that $12 billion has been allocated for educators in the public sector.

Clarke also reported that $6.4 billion has been set aside to pay doctors this month.

Teachers at several schools across the island have been stepping up the pressure on the Government to improve the amount to be paid to them under the compensation restructuring exercise.

Several teachers staged sit-ins and called in sick today to register their dissatisfaction with the government's offer.

- Edmond Campbell

