Fire destroys four businesses in Portland

Four shops were mysteriously gutted by fire in the Fairy Hill community in Eastern Portland Tuesday morning.

It took firefighters more than two hours to contain the blaze that destroyed the livelihoods of four business operators.

Firefighters from Port Antonio say that they responded to a fire call about 4 a.m.

However, when they arrived on the scene, fire had already engulfed the buildings which were close to each other.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Yesterday residents of the community had staged protests and blocked the roads over a dust nuisance, the road conditions and lack of water.

-Gareth Davis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.