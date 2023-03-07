Growth & Jobs | Leighton Davis: From Project2Project

Leighton Davis wears many hats. During the course of a busy week, he wears the hat of chief executive office, pastor, counsellor, co-worker, brother, father, husband and friend.

Sometimes these hats are stacked so high, that trying to balance them all can seem overwhelming. But Davis, who describes himself as a serial entrepreneur, is passionate about his life, his family and his projects.

“I am a man of God first, husband, and father to three beautiful children. I love to build brands. My passion for business started at Wolmer’s Boys’ School. I took my lunch money for the entire week and bought sweets from Woolworth. I resold them and doubled my money,” Davis said.

His early entrepreneurial pursuits served as a catalyst for his later years as an astute businessman. As a teenager, and while in his early 20s, Davis promoted several events, including Special Delivery, Smirnoff Xclusive and Heineken Wednesdays, among others. His passion for event management also led him into launching and managing events for several corporate companies in Jamaica.

“I have been blessed to help launch many local and international brands, including Digicel 4G, Massy Insurance, GK MPay, and RBC Bank. I was also part-owner and publisher for Wealth Magazine and Jamaica’s first 24-hour business cable channel Business Access TV,” Davis said.

Wealth Magazine was a finance and lifestyle magazine which was entirely Jamaican – all writers, businesses and personalities featured in the magazine were Jamaicans. Five years after the creation of Wealth Magazine, Davis and his then business partner Garth Walker launched Business Access TV, a fresh, revolutionary breakthrough in Jamaica’s media landscape.

It was the first business and lifestyle cable channel providing original local content that motivates and inspires. They also delivered high-quality programmes that promoted positive ideas and initiatives to grow wealth and prosperity.

Prior to starting Wealth Magazine, Davis was the import manager at Mainland International Limited for six years. However, he kept his passion for event planning and promotions active during this time.

He has also had roles ranging from general manager at Love TV to director for various companies in media, manufacturing and event management. He has also served on the board of directors of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica and the Factories Corporation of Jamaica.

“I have had many failures and many accomplishments; they both have helped me to become a better marketer and project manager,” Davis said.

Today, Davis, who has been at the forefront of brand building an Project2Project management in Jamaica for the past 20 years, now leads the team at (P2P) Consultants. Their mission is to implement world-class marketing strategies to help clients to become number one in their industries.

“P2P operates as a boutique agency managing various brand, event and marketing executions for corporate companies in Jamaica. From my experience, innovative ideas and track record companies and organisations call on me to execute for them, and this has allowed me to start this business to fill this void,” Davis said.

Several of his clients include Guardian Group, EdgeChem, Keller Williams Jamaica, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Purity Bakery, EduFocal, Unicomer (Courts) Jamaica Limited, GraceKennedy Group and Jamaica Business Development Corporation, to name a few.

Davis said he is naturally driven not only to provide for his family, but to leave a legacy on earth. “I have a passion for brand building and helping others to achieve their purpose in business and their professional careers. I have always loved helping persons; I have turned this into my mission,” Davis said.

Despite his hectic schedule, Davis finds the time to balance his personal and professional life.

“I play football with my friends and go to the gym. I am also a pastor at the Go For God Family Church, and this allows me the ability to help others and serve God. I have a very supportive wife and three beautiful kids that inspire me daily. I support my kids with their activities and spend lots of family time,” he said.

Davis also gives back to his community through a breakfast feeding programme called Food For Thoughts, for inner-city children at the Shortwood Practising Primary School, that feeds 1,500 children on a monthly basis.